Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

NYSE BNL opened at $19.00 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.