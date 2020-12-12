Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 70,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NXTG opened at $66.16 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20.

