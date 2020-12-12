Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:VACQU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,535,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,042,000.

Shares of VACQU opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

