Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 40,101 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 365.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.42% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 33,444 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000.

NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $76.97.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

