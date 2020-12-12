Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 53,200 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 398.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.83% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 401,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

QEMM opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

