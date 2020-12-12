Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRSVU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRSVU opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

