Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $2,548,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $285.62 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $292.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.90.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

