Jane Street Group LLC Sells 11,820 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of LDEM opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $59.59.

