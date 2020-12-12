Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 259,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.