Jefferies Financial Group Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $320.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.39.

Shares of DE stock opened at $255.77 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.51 and a 200-day moving average of $203.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

