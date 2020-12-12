JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.73.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX opened at $238.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $245.31.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after buying an additional 664,525 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 162,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.