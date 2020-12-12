JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $258.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

GNRC stock opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $234.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

