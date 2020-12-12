JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $57.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

HASI stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after purchasing an additional 355,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 416,949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $31,596,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

