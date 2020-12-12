JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITV from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. ITV has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

