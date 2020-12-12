JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
