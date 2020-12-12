JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (JESC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on January 22nd

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JESC stock opened at GBX 468 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.47. The company has a market capitalization of £746.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486 ($6.35).

Get JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) alerts:

About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.