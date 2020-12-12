JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (JESC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on January 22nd

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JESC stock opened at GBX 468 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.47. The company has a market capitalization of £746.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209 ($2.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486 ($6.35).
