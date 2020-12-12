JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after buying an additional 3,035,997 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,520,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after buying an additional 314,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,646,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,178,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after buying an additional 146,349 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.