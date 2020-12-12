Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.99. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,788,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 190,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

