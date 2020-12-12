KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Shares of KBH opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00. KB Home has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 60.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in KB Home by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

