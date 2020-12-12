Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KROS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

KROS stock opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

