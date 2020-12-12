Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KROS. BidaskClub lowered Keros Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.80.

KROS opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

