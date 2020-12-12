Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) PT Raised to $80.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KROS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 60,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

