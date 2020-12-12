Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kion Group has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

