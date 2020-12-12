Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

KOPN opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.01. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kopin (KOPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.