Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of KLIC opened at $33.67 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares in the company, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

