Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Investec lowered shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

