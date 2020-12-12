Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Investec lowered shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

