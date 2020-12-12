Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the third quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Landec by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 225,553 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Landec by 769.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Landec by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 75,827 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

