Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
