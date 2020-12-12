Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lasertec in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.