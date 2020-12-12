LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,799 shares of company stock valued at $10,382,410. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

