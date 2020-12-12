Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQMS. ValuEngine lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

