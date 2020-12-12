Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,839,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 422,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 305,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 200,217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 156,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 126,743 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CPS opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

