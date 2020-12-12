Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Newmark Group by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

