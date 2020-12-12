Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

Shares of M stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

