Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments increased its position in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after buying an additional 1,659,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after buying an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after buying an additional 394,036 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,522,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.62.

NYSE SLG opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.31%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

