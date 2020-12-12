Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 10,000 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,200,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,401,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,341,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HECCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.