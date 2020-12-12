Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 995 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $15,352,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 251.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 331.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 778.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 263,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 233,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

