Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVACU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,110,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

