Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

