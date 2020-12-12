Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 15,000 Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCX stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Churchill Capital Corp II has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $11.99.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

