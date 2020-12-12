Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Navigator were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 35.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,705,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 442,589 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in shares of Navigator by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Navigator by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Navigator by 38.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 41.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 289,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 84,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $497.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 2.32. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.