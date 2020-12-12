Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 85.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.