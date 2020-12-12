Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $197,000 Stock Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,160 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 69.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

GTYH stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $214.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Wert bought 15,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,135.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

