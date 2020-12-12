Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $203,000 in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 20,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDF opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

