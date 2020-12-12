Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $208,000 in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AACQU. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $18,702,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $15,346,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,675,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,975,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACQU opened at $11.00 on Friday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

