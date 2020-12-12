Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $214,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $252.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.74. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $12,238,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,479 shares of company stock worth $68,956,967. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

