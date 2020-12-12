Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $209,000 Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,888,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,796,000 after buying an additional 1,003,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.