Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New Investment in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHR opened at $4.76 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

