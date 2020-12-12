Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 49,590 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PolarityTE were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 76.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 135,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 143.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 115,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 62.5% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,981 shares of company stock valued at $55,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

