Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases New Position in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMHI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Gores Metropoulos

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

